Mantech International (MANT) Given “Hold” Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Thursday. They presently have a $65.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 1.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MANT. BidaskClub upgraded Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Mantech International in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Mantech International from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

Get Mantech International alerts:

Shares of Mantech International traded up $3.43, hitting $63.84, during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 3,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,993. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.82. Mantech International has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $62.24.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.98 million. Mantech International had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. analysts anticipate that Mantech International will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total transaction of $218,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter R. Fatzinger, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $110,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANT. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 1,393.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,815,000 after purchasing an additional 299,659 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 77.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 543,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,178,000 after purchasing an additional 237,373 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 68.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 451,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,063,000 after purchasing an additional 183,068 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mantech International during the second quarter valued at $6,651,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 221.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 170,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 117,679 shares during the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mantech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs worldwide. It offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Mantech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mantech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.