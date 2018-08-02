Manning and Napier (MN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $41.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.52 million. Manning and Napier had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 1.12%.

Shares of NYSE MN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.97. 2,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,400. Manning and Napier has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $46.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Manning and Napier alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.77%. Manning and Napier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

MN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Manning and Napier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Manning and Napier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th.

Manning and Napier Company Profile

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Manning and Napier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manning and Napier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.