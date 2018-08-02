Man Group (EMG) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Man Group (LON:EMG) in a report published on Wednesday morning, www.digitallook.com reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 190 ($2.50) price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EMG. BNP Paribas increased their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 175.50 ($2.31) price objective on shares of Man Group in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Numis Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Man Group to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 192 ($2.52) to GBX 214 ($2.81) in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Man Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 198.14 ($2.60).

Shares of Man Group traded down GBX 9.25 ($0.12), hitting GBX 175.60 ($2.31), during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. 10,767,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,940,000. Man Group has a one year low of GBX 140.49 ($1.85) and a one year high of GBX 219.20 ($2.88).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.88 ($0.06) per share. This is a positive change from Man Group’s previous dividend of $4.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 2.67%.

In related news, insider Sandy Rattray sold 303,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 193 ($2.54), for a total transaction of £586,459.45 ($770,541.91).

Man Group Company Profile

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

