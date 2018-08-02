Main Street Capital Co. (MAIN) Shares Bought by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Main Street Capital makes up approximately 0.4% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Main Street Capital by 2.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 57,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Main Street Capital by 5.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Main Street Capital by 25.1% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in Main Street Capital by 2.9% during the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 76,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Main Street Capital by 15.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. 25.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. National Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Shares of Main Street Capital opened at $39.59 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $34.37 and a 12-month high of $41.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.88.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 81.24%. The business had revenue of $55.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

