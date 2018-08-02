Maglan Capital Lp Acquires 501,000 Shares of Madalena Energy Inc (MVN) Stock

Madalena Energy Inc (CVE:MVN) insider Maglan Capital Lp acquired 501,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$110,220.00.

Maglan Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Madalena Energy alerts:

On Friday, June 29th, Maglan Capital Lp acquired 124,500 shares of Madalena Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,390.00.

On Wednesday, June 27th, Maglan Capital Lp acquired 123,000 shares of Madalena Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,060.00.

On Wednesday, May 30th, Maglan Capital Lp acquired 235,000 shares of Madalena Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,350.00.

On Friday, May 11th, Maglan Capital Lp purchased 200,000 shares of Madalena Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,000.00.

Madalena Energy traded down C$0.02, reaching C$0.22, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 25,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,593. Madalena Energy Inc has a twelve month low of C$0.15 and a twelve month high of C$0.29.

Madalena Energy (CVE:MVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Madalena Energy had a negative return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 69.32%. The firm had revenue of C$10.39 million for the quarter.

About Madalena Energy

Madalena Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It primarily holds interest in the Surubi Block covering an area of 90,824 acres located in the Northwest Basin, Argentina; Puesto Morales Block that covers an area of 59,671 acres located in the Neuquén Basin, Argentina; and Coiron Amargo Norte concession located in the Neuquén Basin of Argentina.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Madalena Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madalena Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.