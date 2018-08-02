Mack Cali Realty (CLI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Mack Cali Realty had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $126.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Mack Cali Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Mack Cali Realty updated its FY18 guidance to $1.80-1.86 EPS.

Mack Cali Realty traded down $0.57, reaching $19.08, during trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 2,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Mack Cali Realty has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $26.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd. Mack Cali Realty’s payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

In related news, Director Nathan Gantcher purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $515,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael J. Demarco purchased 68,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,374,216.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 118,301 shares of company stock worth $2,382,216. Insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CLI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Barclays reissued an “average” rating on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

Mack Cali Realty Company Profile

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is a fully integrated, self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) providing management, leasing, development, and other tenant-related services for its two-platform operations of waterfront and transit-based office and luxury multi-family assets. Mack-Cali provides its tenants and residents with the most innovative communities that empower them to re-imagine the way they work and live.

