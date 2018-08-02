Macatawa Bank (MCBC) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Macatawa Bank from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Macatawa Bank in a research report on Friday, June 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Get Macatawa Bank alerts:

Shares of MCBC stock opened at $12.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $417.36 million, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.54. Macatawa Bank has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $12.92.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.30 million. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 24.45%. sell-side analysts forecast that Macatawa Bank will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.64%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Macatawa Bank by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 37,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,699 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Macatawa Bank by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Macatawa Bank by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Macatawa Bank in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Macatawa Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.49% of the company’s stock.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

Recommended Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.