LVW Advisors LLC Has $1.91 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (GD)

LVW Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in General Dynamics by 230.7% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 157.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GD shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $262.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.81.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $196.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $184.21 and a one year high of $230.00.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.09 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 27.06%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 37.39%.

In other General Dynamics news, insider John Patrick Casey sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.99, for a total transaction of $4,319,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,761,374.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

