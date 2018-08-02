Luther Burbank (LBC) Earns Hold Rating from Sandler O’Neill

Sandler O’Neill reiterated their hold rating on shares of Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. They currently have a $11.50 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luther Burbank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Luther Burbank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Luther Burbank from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Shares of LBC opened at $10.69 on Monday. Luther Burbank has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $31.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 million. research analysts anticipate that Luther Burbank will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a $0.0575 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. Luther Burbank’s payout ratio is 16.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luther Burbank in the first quarter worth about $686,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank in the first quarter worth approximately $1,923,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank in the first quarter worth approximately $1,789,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank in the first quarter worth approximately $7,440,000. Institutional investors own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for individuals, entrepreneurs, professionals, and businesses in the United States. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

