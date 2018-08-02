Luna Innovations (LUNA) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.08

Headlines about Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Luna Innovations earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 47.8070754644174 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th.

Luna Innovations traded up $0.19, reaching $4.12, during trading hours on Thursday, according to MarketBeat . 932,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,810. Luna Innovations has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $92.63 million, a P/E ratio of 84.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 31.84%. The company had revenue of $13.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 million. equities analysts anticipate that Luna Innovations will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Clinic Carilion sold 102,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total transaction of $349,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,162,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,351,599. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,805 shares of company stock valued at $783,403. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

Read More: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.