Lumber Liquidators (LL) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LL. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Lumber Liquidators from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital set a $25.00 target price on Lumber Liquidators and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

LL stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,327. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Lumber Liquidators has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $41.33. The firm has a market cap of $552.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.28). Lumber Liquidators had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LL. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 20,593 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter valued at $3,523,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 42,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 10,154 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter valued at $435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, and wood-look ceramic; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Morning Star Bamboo brands.

