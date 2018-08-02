Luceco (LUCE) Earns Hold Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their hold rating on shares of Luceco (LON:LUCE) in a report released on Monday. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 40 ($0.53) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 73 ($0.96).

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Luceco to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 135 ($1.77) to GBX 45 ($0.59) in a research note on Thursday, July 19th.

Shares of LON:LUCE opened at GBX 45.50 ($0.60) on Monday. Luceco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 46.40 ($0.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 267.50 ($3.51).

Luceco (LON:LUCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The company reported GBX 6.50 ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 7.60 ($0.10) by GBX (1.10) (($0.01)). Luceco had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 32.04%.

In other news, insider Giles Brand acquired 622,919 shares of Luceco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £249,167.60 ($327,378.27). Also, insider Tim Surridge acquired 50,000 shares of Luceco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of £17,500 ($22,993.04).

Luceco Company Profile

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, LED Lighting, and Ross and Other.

