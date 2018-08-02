Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 133,333 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 623,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 133,333 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Marathon Petroleum worth $43,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 55.4% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $3,624,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 34.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 22,223 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 57.4% in the second quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 22,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $1,754,000. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Thomas M. Kelley sold 24,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,972,286.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,029.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $80.76 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a twelve month low of $49.30 and a twelve month high of $83.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.40.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.29. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 48.42%.

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

