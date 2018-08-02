Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 105,414 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 15.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 566,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,414 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $48,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth $795,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 270,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,025,000 after buying an additional 101,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen opened at $79.49 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1 year low of $71.90 and a 1 year high of $106.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 51.04% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $41.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.81.

In other news, EVP Kathy H. Gaddes sold 2,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $225,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,863 shares in the company, valued at $158,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dale Danilewitz sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $257,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,212 shares of company stock valued at $6,557,221 in the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

