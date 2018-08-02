Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Grows Holdings in Total System Services, Inc. (TSS)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 511,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,549 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.28% of Total System Services worth $43,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSS. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Total System Services by 377.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 15,340 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Total System Services by 100.7% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 43,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Total System Services by 6.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,971,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $256,306,000 after purchasing an additional 190,117 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its stake in Total System Services by 565.8% in the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 53,457 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 45,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP grew its stake in Total System Services by 12.9% in the first quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 24,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Patricia A. Watson sold 15,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $1,308,739.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,213 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,981.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Total System Services from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Total System Services from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Total System Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total System Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Total System Services from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.18.

Shares of NYSE TSS opened at $91.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. Total System Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $97.82.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $956.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.79 million. Total System Services had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. analysts predict that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Total System Services Profile

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

