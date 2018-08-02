Loop Capital Raises Apple (AAPL) Price Target to $220.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective boosted by Loop Capital to $220.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AAPL. Royal Bank of Canada set a $203.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $159.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Nomura set a $175.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $215.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $6.06 on Wednesday, hitting $207.56. 5,730,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,107,796. Apple has a 12 month low of $149.16 and a 12 month high of $201.76. The company has a market cap of $965.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.16. Apple had a return on equity of 41.97% and a net margin of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $53.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.70%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 15,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.94, for a total value of $2,988,783.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,819 shares in the company, valued at $28,224,559.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela J. Ahrendts sold 38,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,748,771.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,059,314.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,738 shares of company stock valued at $31,247,951 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 14,583 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 95,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,151,739 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $702,599,000 after buying an additional 73,182 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,459 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,431,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC boosted its position in Apple by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

