Loblaw Companies Ltd (L) Director Michael James Motz Sells 1,580 Shares

Loblaw Companies Ltd (TSE:L) Director Michael James Motz sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.83, for a total value of C$108,751.40.

Michael James Motz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 27th, Michael James Motz sold 10,000 shares of Loblaw Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.20, for a total value of C$692,000.00.

On Monday, June 11th, Michael James Motz sold 10,000 shares of Loblaw Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.63, for a total value of C$656,300.00.

Shares of L stock traded down C$0.11 on Thursday, hitting C$67.82. The company had a trading volume of 82,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,748. Loblaw Companies Ltd has a twelve month low of C$63.03 and a twelve month high of C$70.39.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.29 billion. Loblaw Companies had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 0.73%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 15th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. TD Securities upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Desjardins upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Loblaw Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$78.22.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, credit card, insurance brokerage, gift card, and telecommunication services in Canada. It operates through three segments: Retail, Financial Services, and Choice Properties.

