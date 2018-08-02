Lloyds Banking Group (LYG) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Lloyds Banking Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.8188895100559 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Lloyds Banking Group opened at $3.36 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, and unsecured consumer lending products to personal and small business customers.

