LivaNova (LIVN) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $135.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $128.00.

“LIVN beat consensus revenue and EPS in 2Q18. Management maintained its 2018 revenue and adjusted EPS guidance. Underlying revenue growth improved to 9% in 2Q18 from 5% in 1Q18 as Neuromodulation growth improved in both the US and OUS. Gross margin was up 70 bps Y/Y while operating margin was down 430 bps Y/Y due to expected SG&A and R&D investments to fund growth initiatives. We are encouraged by the improved Neuromodulation growth especially in advance of the CMS LIVN’s vagal nerve stimulation (VNS) for treatment resistant depression (TRD) which is due by 11/30/18 and could be a game-changer for this business. LIVN continues to transform itself into a higher growth company and we reiterate our Buy rating.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LivaNova from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LivaNova from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Shares of LivaNova traded up $1.95, hitting $123.55, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat . 736,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,916. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.88. LivaNova has a one year low of $59.99 and a one year high of $124.29.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.08 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 9.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David S. Wise sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.46, for a total value of $156,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Francesco Bianchi sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $153,372.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,581,413. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 20,599.5% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,208,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,909,000 after buying an additional 1,202,185 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 895,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,263,000 after buying an additional 537,282 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at $46,092,000. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at $35,753,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,083,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,923,000 after buying an additional 287,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. The Cardiac Surgery segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae and accessories for extracorporeal circulation, and systems for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing, as well as surgical tissue and mechanical heart valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.