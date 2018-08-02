LivaNova (LIVN) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-3.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.60.

LIVN stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.05. The company had a trading volume of 22,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.88. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $59.91 and a fifty-two week high of $122.48.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.08 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. LivaNova’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. research analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

LIVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Friday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine lowered LivaNova from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. BidaskClub lowered LivaNova from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LivaNova has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.00.

In other LivaNova news, insider David S. Wise sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $126,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alfred J. Novak sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $104,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,072 shares of company stock worth $2,581,413. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. The Cardiac Surgery segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae and accessories for extracorporeal circulation, and systems for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing, as well as surgical tissue and mechanical heart valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves.

