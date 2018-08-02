Lisa A. Muschong Sells 426 Shares of DTE Energy Co (DTE) Stock

DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total value of $45,790.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at $241,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $107.84 on Thursday. DTE Energy Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.25 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.23. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. research analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a $0.8825 dividend. This represents a $3.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.15%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Scotiabank began coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Howard Weil began coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.82.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 7,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 11,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.