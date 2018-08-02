Lincoln National (LNC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln National’s shares have outperformed the growth of its industry quarter-to-date. Moreover, the company has witnessed its 2018 and 2019 earnings move upward over the past 30 days. It is poised to grow banking on its increasing topline, strong performance of the Life Insurance Segment and business streamlining. In order to shield itself from long-term claims variability, the company has been emphasizing on the sale of Life products without long-term guarantees. It has also streamlined its business by axing unprofitable and non-core lines. The company’s Group Protection segment, which was challenged earlier, has been recovering. However, increased expense, driven by investment in technology, will dent margins over the next several quarters. Declining cash flows and high leverage are another cause for concern.”

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.29.

Shares of Lincoln National traded down $2.00, hitting $65.66, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 109,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,801. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.92. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $61.18 and a twelve month high of $86.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Lincoln National news, Director Deirdre P. Connelly purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.09 per share, for a total transaction of $67,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,090. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

Further Reading: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln National (LNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.