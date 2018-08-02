Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Sylvania Platinum (SLP)

Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Shares of LON:SLP opened at GBX 16.95 ($0.22) on Tuesday. Sylvania Platinum has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.75 ($0.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 18.75 ($0.25).

Sylvania Platinum Company Profile

Sylvania Platinum Limited invests in mineral exploration and mineral treatment projects in South Africa. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, and gold ores. The company holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations, Northern Limb project, and Volspruit project. Sylvania Platinum Limited is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

