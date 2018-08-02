Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C (LILAK) vs. WideOpenWest (WOW) Critical Review

Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C (NASDAQ: LILAK) and WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C and WideOpenWest, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C 0 4 1 0 2.20 WideOpenWest 0 3 2 0 2.40

Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C presently has a consensus price target of $24.25, indicating a potential upside of 27.43%. WideOpenWest has a consensus price target of $15.30, indicating a potential upside of 39.34%. Given WideOpenWest’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WideOpenWest is more favorable than Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.1% of Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of WideOpenWest shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of WideOpenWest shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C and WideOpenWest’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A WideOpenWest $1.19 billion 0.82 $159.50 million $0.69 15.91

WideOpenWest has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C and WideOpenWest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C N/A N/A N/A WideOpenWest -9.85% -29.86% -0.08%

Summary

WideOpenWest beats Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. provides various telecommunications services. Its services primarily include video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services. The company offers communications and entertainment services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies. It also operates a sub-sea and terrestrial fiber optic cable network that connects approximately 40 markets. The company provides its services in 18 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean under the brands of C&W, BTC, Flow, Móvil, VTR, and Liberty. Liberty Latin America Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc. operates as a cable operator in the United States. It provides high-speed data, cable television, voice over IP-based telephony, and business-class services to residential and business services customers. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra video products, as well as provides commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs. The company's telephony services consist of local area calling plans, local and long-distance plans, caller ID and waiting, voicemail, and toll packages. Its business telephony and data services include enhanced telephony services, data speeds of up to 10 gigabit per second on its fiber network, and office-to-office metro Ethernet services; hosted voice products that can replace customers' legacy private branch exchange products; session initiated protocol trunking services; and colocation infrastructure, cloud computing, managed backup, and recovery services. The company offers its services through hybrid fiber coaxial cable network. It offers its services in approximately 300 communities in the states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio, South Carolina, and Tennessee. As of December 31, 2017, its networks passed 3,109 thousand homes and businesses and served 777 thousand customers. The company was formerly known as WideOpenWest Kite, Inc. and changed its name to WideOpenWest, Inc. in March 2017. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Englewood, Colorado. WideOpenWest, Inc. is a subsidiary of WideOpenWest Holdings, LLC.

