Lennox International Inc. (LII) Position Reduced by New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY

New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY lessened its stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,056 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LII. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Lennox International in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lennox International during the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Lennox International by 583.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Lara May & Associates LLC bought a new position in Lennox International during the 1st quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in Lennox International during the 1st quarter worth about $409,000. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 48,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total value of $9,895,681.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,654,257.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Bluedorn sold 8,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total transaction of $1,827,358.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 139,228 shares in the company, valued at $30,162,353.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,326 shares of company stock worth $13,290,326 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LII shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price (down from $218.00) on shares of Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Lennox International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Lennox International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.38.

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $213.96 on Thursday. Lennox International Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.18 and a 1 year high of $223.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.32.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.11. Lennox International had a net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 750.65%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides climate control solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

