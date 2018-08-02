LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LMAT. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $36.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.57. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $41.28.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $27.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.09 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. equities analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is 32.56%.

In other news, Chairman George W. Lemaitre sold 4,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $156,184.96. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,165,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,829,651.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $991,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,157,009 shares in the company, valued at $104,339,147.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,418 shares of company stock worth $6,451,261 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMAT. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,392,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,624,000 after purchasing an additional 113,705 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,763,000. Sensato Investors LLC bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,630,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,628,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,331,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,483,000 after purchasing an additional 65,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

