Legg Mason Inc (LM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.40.

LM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Legg Mason from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Legg Mason from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Legg Mason from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th.

Get Legg Mason alerts:

Legg Mason traded down $0.71, hitting $31.95, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,648. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.92. Legg Mason has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $47.13.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $747.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.72 million. Legg Mason had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Legg Mason will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.56%.

In related news, insider Joseph A. Sullivan sold 31,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $1,216,150.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patricia Lattin sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $34,977.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,282.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,771 shares of company stock worth $1,349,563 in the last quarter. 4.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Legg Mason by 8.5% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 515,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,911,000 after buying an additional 40,218 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Legg Mason by 2.7% during the second quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 76,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Legg Mason by 53.4% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 27,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason during the second quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Legg Mason by 29.2% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.