Legal & General Group Plc Sells 3,387 Shares of St. Joe Co (JOE)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,387 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,348,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe in the 1st quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 293,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after buying an additional 35,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Get St. Joe alerts:

Shares of St. Joe stock opened at $17.60 on Thursday. St. Joe Co has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 110.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of St. Joe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Resorts and Leisure, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

Further Reading: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE).

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.