Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Holdings in Fairmount Santrol (FMSA)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of Fairmount Santrol (NYSE:FMSA) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,564 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Fairmount Santrol were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fairmount Santrol by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,196 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fairmount Santrol by 437.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Fairmount Santrol in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fairmount Santrol in the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fairmount Santrol in the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fairmount Santrol opened at $5.63 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.19. Fairmount Santrol has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 2.13.

Fairmount Santrol (NYSE:FMSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Fairmount Santrol had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 33.29%. The company had revenue of $273.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Fairmount Santrol will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FMSA. Cowen set a $6.50 price target on shares of Fairmount Santrol and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Fairmount Santrol to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Fairmount Santrol in a report on Sunday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fairmount Santrol currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.23.

Fairmount Santrol Company Profile

Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides sand-based proppant solutions for exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Proppant Solutions and Industrial & Recreational Products. The Proppant Solutions segment primarily provides sand-based proppants for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the United States, Canada, Argentina, Mexico, China, and northern Europe.

