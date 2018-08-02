Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARNA)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARNA. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 191.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $264,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Birchview Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $395,000. 78.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARNA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.88.

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals opened at $39.17 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat . Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a current ratio of 15.28.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.12). Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 321.04% and a negative return on equity of 34.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.90) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. Its proprietary investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod that is in Phase II trials for treating immune and inflammatory conditions with primary focus on ulcerative colitis and hepatic conditions, as well as for primary biliary cholangitis and pyoderma gangrenosum; and APD371, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.