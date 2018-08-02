Legacy Reserves LP Unit (LGCY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Legacy Reserves LP Unit (NASDAQ:LGCY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. Legacy Reserves LP Unit had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $139.28 million for the quarter.

Legacy Reserves LP Unit traded down $0.23, hitting $5.12, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.01, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Legacy Reserves LP Unit has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $10.54.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Legacy Reserves LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Legacy Reserves LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Legacy Reserves LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd.

In other Legacy Reserves LP Unit news, major shareholder Baines Creek Capital, Llc purchased 214,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.18 per share, with a total value of $1,326,802.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 472,884 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,070 over the last three months. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Legacy Reserves LP Unit by 1,701.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 73,503 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Reserves LP Unit in the first quarter valued at about $587,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Reserves LP Unit in the second quarter valued at about $4,477,000. 19.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legacy Reserves LP acquires and develops oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned interests in producing oil and natural gas properties in 606 fields comprising 10,492 gross productive wells, including 3,497 operated and 6,995 non-operated wells located in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Piceance Basin of Colorado, Texas Panhandle, Wyoming, North Dakota, Montana, Oklahoma, and other states.

