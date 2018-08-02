Legacy Private Trust Co. Takes $309,000 Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.24.

In other news, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 228,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $14,825,915.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 938,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,021,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 134,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $8,179,734.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 372,157 shares of company stock valued at $23,600,579 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. opened at $65.49 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.83 and a 12-month high of $66.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $177.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.24%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

