Lear (LEA) Price Target Lowered to $234.00 at Citigroup

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $243.00 to $234.00 in a research note published on Monday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LEA. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $209.00 to $198.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lear from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. Longbow Research restated a buy rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $200.00 to $199.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lear currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $205.67.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear traded up $1.48, reaching $176.68, during trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,698. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.37. Lear has a 12 month low of $140.45 and a 12 month high of $206.36.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Lear had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.39 EPS. equities analysts expect that Lear will post 18.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Harold Bott sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.35, for a total transaction of $215,098.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,752.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $508,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,114.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Lear by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Piermont Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lear by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Piermont Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Lear by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Lear by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Lear by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through Seating and E-Systems segments. The Seating segment includes seat systems and related components, such as leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.