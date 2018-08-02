LCI Industries (LCII) Trading 11.3% Higher on Strong Earnings

Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) traded up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $101.75 and last traded at $97.75. 535,641 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 160% from the average session volume of 206,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.85.

The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $684.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on LCI Industries from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine cut LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised LCI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LCI Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.75.

In related news, Director Virginia Henkels bought 2,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.55 per share, with a total value of $177,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,463.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Gero bought 10,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.34 per share, with a total value of $893,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 260,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,270,657.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,480. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCII. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the second quarter valued at $204,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 201.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, along with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.