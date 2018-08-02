Laureate Education (LAUR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $885.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.02 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect Laureate Education to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Laureate Education traded down $0.22, hitting $14.79, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 13,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,971. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Laureate Education has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $17.47.

LAUR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Laureate Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Laureate Education to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.14.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 500,000 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $7,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,966,341 shares of company stock valued at $28,372,650 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through universities and higher education institutions. It operates through six segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean & Iberian, Central America & U.S. Campuses, EMEAA, and Online & Partnerships.

