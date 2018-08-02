Lapides Asset Management LLC Sells 134,900 Shares of Hill International Inc (HIL)

Lapides Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 134,900 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Hill International worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hill International during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hill International by 142.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 20,663 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hill International during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Hill International during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its stake in shares of Hill International by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 110,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hill International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:HIL opened at $5.45 on Thursday. Hill International Inc has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $6.11.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $123.19 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts expect that Hill International Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hill International Profile

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

