Lapides Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Mitel Networks Corp (MITL)

Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mitel Networks Corp (NASDAQ:MITL) (TSE:MNW) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 274,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Mitel Networks by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 8,729 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mitel Networks by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,626 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mitel Networks by 7.7% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 149,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mitel Networks by 3.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,270 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suffolk Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitel Networks by 14.4% during the first quarter. Suffolk Capital Management LLC now owns 101,402 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 12,767 shares during the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mitel Networks opened at $10.99 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Mitel Networks Corp has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 2.32.

Mitel Networks (NASDAQ:MITL) (TSE:MNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.30. Mitel Networks had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a negative return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $313.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.50 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Mitel Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Mitel Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mitel Networks from $9.50 to $11.15 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mitel Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Mitel Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mitel Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.05.

Mitel Networks Corporation provides cloud and on-site business communications and collaboration software, services, and solutions. It operates in two segments, Enterprise and Cloud. The Enterprise segment sells and supports products and services for premise-based customers, including its premise-based IP and TDM telephony platforms; desktop devices, and unified communications and collaborations (UCC); and contact center applications that are deployed on the customer's premise under the MiVoice brand.

