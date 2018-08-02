Lantheus (LNTH) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LNTH. Zacks Investment Research raised Lantheus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

Shares of Lantheus opened at $15.00 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $553.16 million, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.51. Lantheus has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $24.45.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $85.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.90 million. Lantheus had a negative return on equity of 145.14% and a net margin of 38.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Lantheus will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantheus news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $67,123.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,149.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Lantheus in the second quarter valued at about $21,246,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Lantheus in the second quarter valued at about $2,427,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 332.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 168,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 129,315 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Lantheus in the second quarter valued at about $1,289,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Lantheus in the second quarter valued at about $972,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, an ultrasound contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the essential nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures; and Xenon, a radiopharmaceutical gas used to assess pulmonary function and imaging cerebral blood flow.

