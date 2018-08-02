Landmark Bancorp Inc (LARK) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Landmark Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LARK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th.

Landmark Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of Landmark Bancorp opened at $29.01 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Landmark Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $31.08. The firm has a market cap of $119.25 million, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Landmark Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company accepts various deposits comprising non-interest bearing demand deposits, money market and checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

