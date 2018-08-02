Landec’s (LNDC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) in a report published on Wednesday. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

“Yesterday, after the Market close, LNDC reported F4Q18 (May) results, including slightly better-than-expected revenue and inline GAAP EPS. FY19 (May) guidance included better-than-expected revenue, but lower-than- expected GAAP EPS. LNDC announced that its New Venture Group (NVG) is launching the Now Planting brand, which will focus on plant-based meal solutions starting with the launch of fresh soup in F2Q19 (Nov). The conference call is today at 11am ET.”,” Maxim Group’s analyst wrote.

LNDC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Landec from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Landec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Landec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Landec currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.33.

Shares of LNDC stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.45. 50,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,623. Landec has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.90 million, a P/E ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 0.67.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Landec had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $141.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Landec will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Ronald Lane Midyett sold 9,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $123,433.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,291.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Landec by 109.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 802,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,477,000 after acquiring an additional 420,108 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in Landec by 57.8% in the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 594,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,859,000 after acquiring an additional 217,824 shares in the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC bought a new stake in Landec in the second quarter worth approximately $2,944,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Landec in the second quarter worth approximately $2,025,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in Landec by 86.4% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 174,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 80,851 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through three segments: Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export, and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

