Lamar Advertising (LAMR) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LAMR. BidaskClub raised Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. TheStreet cut Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Lamar Advertising currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.50.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $73.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $61.36 and a 1-year high of $79.17.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $361.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.27 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Keith A. Istre sold 41,075 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $2,726,147.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,924,906.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 117,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 10,956 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth $541,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,345,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,668,000 after buying an additional 22,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,827,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,366,000 after buying an additional 101,948 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with more than 348,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

