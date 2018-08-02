Lamar Advertising (LAMR) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LAMR. BidaskClub raised Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. TheStreet cut Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Lamar Advertising currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.50.
NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $73.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $61.36 and a 1-year high of $79.17.
In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Keith A. Istre sold 41,075 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $2,726,147.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,924,906.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 117,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 10,956 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth $541,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,345,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,668,000 after buying an additional 22,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,827,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,366,000 after buying an additional 101,948 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Lamar Advertising
Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with more than 348,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.
