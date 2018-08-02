Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) Position Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 368,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,086 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $23,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 566.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the first quarter worth $164,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the first quarter worth $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the first quarter worth $321,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 92.2% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAMR opened at $73.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.13. Lamar Advertising Co has a one year low of $61.36 and a one year high of $79.17.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.67. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $361.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith A. Istre sold 41,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $2,726,147.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,472 shares in the company, valued at $8,924,906.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LAMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.50.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with more than 348,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

