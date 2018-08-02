Lake Street Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Cardiovascular Systems (CSII)

Lake Street Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. Lake Street Capital currently has a $50.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CSII. BidaskClub lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Bank of America upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cardiovascular Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.75.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSII traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.22. 460,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 744.80 and a beta of 2.41. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Cardiovascular Systems had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $59.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.43 million. analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSII. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets devices to treat vascular diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 4 French 1.25 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral OAS, and Stealth 360 Peripheral OAS, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

Read More: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.