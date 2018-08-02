Kyocera (KYO) versus Advantest (ATEYY) Financial Review

Kyocera (NYSE: KYO) and Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Kyocera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Advantest shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Kyocera and Advantest, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kyocera 0 0 3 0 3.00 Advantest 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Kyocera has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advantest has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kyocera and Advantest’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kyocera $14.24 billion 1.42 $736.10 million $2.01 27.44 Advantest $1.87 billion 2.21 $162.92 million $0.84 28.13

Kyocera has higher revenue and earnings than Advantest. Kyocera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advantest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kyocera and Advantest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kyocera 5.13% 3.31% 2.57% Advantest 8.81% 15.82% 7.87%

Dividends

Kyocera pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Advantest pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Kyocera pays out 23.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Advantest pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kyocera has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and sells industrial components, and telecommunications and information equipment worldwide. Its Fine Ceramic Parts Group segment offers components for semiconductor processing and flat panel display manufacturing equipment, information and telecommunication components, general industrial machinery components, LED related products, and automotive components. The company's Semiconductor Parts Group segment provides inorganic (ceramic) and organic packages, and organic multilayer boards and packaging materials for various electronic components and devices, such as crystal components, SAW devices and CMOS/CCD sensors for communication infrastructures and automotive-related markets. Its Applied Ceramic Products Group segment offers monocrystalline and multi crystalline silicon solar modules and power generating systems; cutting tools; medical devices; and recrystallized jewelry and applied ceramic related products. The company's Electronic Device Group segment provides electronic components and devices comprising capacitors, SAW devices, crystal components, connectors, power semiconductor products, printing devices, and liquid crystal displays for information and communications equipment, industrial equipment, and automotive markets. Its Telecommunications Equipment Group segment manufactures smartphones, mobile phones, and communication modules for telecommunications carriers and Internet of Things market. The company's Information Equipment Group segment provides monochrome and color printers, multifunctional products, document solutions, application software, and supplies. Its Others segment offers information systems and telecommunication, engineering, management consulting, and realty development services. The company was formerly known as Kyoto Ceramic Kabushiki Kaisha and changed its name to Kyocera Corporation in 1982. Kyocera Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

Advantest Company Profile

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others segments. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry. This segment offers test systems for SoC semiconductors for use in non-memory semiconductor devices; and test systems for memory semiconductors for use in memory semiconductor devices. The Mechatronics System segment provides test handlers; mechatronic-applied products for handling semiconductor devices; and device interfaces, which serve as interfaces with the devices that are measured. This segment also engages in the operations related to nano-technology products. The Services, Support and Others segment provides customer solutions for the semiconductor and component test system and mechatronics system segments; and support services. This segment is also involved in the equipment lease business and others. In addition, the company engages in research and development activities measuring and testing technologies; and sale of used products. Advantest Corporation serves fabless semiconductor companies, foundries, and test houses, as well as industrial, design, and manufacturing companies in Japan, Korea, the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, Singapore, the Americas, and Europe. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

