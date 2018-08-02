KVH Industries (KVHI) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08), Bloomberg Earnings reports. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 6.28%.

Shares of KVH Industries traded up $0.60, reaching $12.85, on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. 39,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.08 million, a PE ratio of -98.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. KVH Industries has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.15.

KVHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised KVH Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th.

In other news, VP Robert J. Balog sold 11,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $151,142.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,524.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products, including satellite TV antennas; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

