Kura Oncology (KURA) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

KURA has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised Kura Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Cann restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kura Oncology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.71.

KURA stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.75. 6,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,201. Kura Oncology has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $24.02. The company has a market cap of $666.98 million, a PE ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 12.37, a current ratio of 12.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.11). equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,524,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,331,000 after purchasing an additional 502,296 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 79,989 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Kura Oncology during the first quarter worth about $6,188,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

