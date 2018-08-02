KT (KT) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Press coverage about KT (NYSE:KT) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. KT earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the technology company an impact score of 45.7933570367437 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get KT alerts:

Shares of NYSE KT opened at $14.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.50. KT has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Nomura lowered shares of KT from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About KT

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.