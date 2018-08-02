Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 44.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 221,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,592,000 after buying an additional 8,648 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,092,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,421,000 after buying an additional 92,200 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 256,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,791,000 after buying an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Finally, Reik & CO. LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.71.

Shares of PepsiCo opened at $113.61 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat . The firm has a market cap of $161.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $95.94 and a one year high of $122.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.9275 per share. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.94%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

