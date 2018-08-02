Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.44.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KNX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th.

In other news, CAO Wayne Yu bought 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $56,017.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin P. Knight sold 69,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $2,771,448.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,725 shares of company stock worth $3,755,229. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 53,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth about $878,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth about $1,284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation traded up $0.73, reaching $32.82, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 207,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,947,769. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.47. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 387.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

