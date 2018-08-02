Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.44.
Several research firms recently weighed in on KNX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th.
In other news, CAO Wayne Yu bought 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $56,017.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin P. Knight sold 69,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $2,771,448.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,725 shares of company stock worth $3,755,229. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation traded up $0.73, reaching $32.82, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 207,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,947,769. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.47. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94.
Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 387.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.
