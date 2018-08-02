Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.08 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Kite Realty Group Trust updated its FY18 guidance to $1.98-$2.01 EPS.

NYSE KRG traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.87. 19,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,002. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KRG shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th. Sandler O’Neill set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our diverse portfolio of high-quality community, neighborhood, and lifestyle centers.

